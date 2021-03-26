Local derby’s to kick off PRO14 Rainbow Cup

CAPE TOWN - SA Rugby have confirmed the fixtures for the first three rounds of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup that will kick-off on the 24th April. Three weekends of derby action will be followed by cross-hemisphere fixtures where the existing Guinness PRO14 teams will face SA’s ‘Super’ teams for the very first time. The schedule has been designed to limit travel where possible with the opening three rounds accounting for derby fixtures across Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales. Rounds four to six will see the four South African teams play their away games in Europe and those fixtures will be confirmed once all appropriate travel approvals have been confirmed by the relevant authorities and governments. The format means that no teams from Europe will travel to South Africa for Rainbow Cup games because of prevailing Covid-19 conditions. “This is exciting news for the four franchises that will move into Europe and I’m sure they will be eager to get the ball rolling in terms of preparing to face a whole new set of opponents,” said SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux.

“We’ve seen the quality of rugby produced in the Guinness PRO14 this season, under difficult circumstances, and it will be great for our sides to test their mettle against some of the best club sides in the world, bringing with them new challenges.

“It’s disappointing that the teams from Europe won’t be able to come to South Africa yet, but there is a bigger picture in play and it will be good to get the ball rolling with the Rainbow Cup. Plans are being made for our teams’ away games later in the series.

“While the excitement is palpable, it’s also paramount to remember that we are living in extraordinary times and that forces outside our control can still put a damper on the plans, but we will cross that bridge should the need arise and we are working tirelessly with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition into Europe for our teams.”

The PRO14 Rainbow Cup fixtures will be a foretaste of the rivalries to come later in the year when it is expected a significant number of players from the Welsh, Irish and Scottish clubs will be part of the British & Irish Lions touring party to take on the Springboks in South Africa.

The PRO14 Rainbow Cup will feature a total of six rounds (eight games per round) and will feature all teams ranked in a single log. The top two teams will then play each other in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup Final on 19 June.

“Everyone is glad that we can now put some certainty into the rugby calendar in what has been an unpredictable period,” David Jordan, PRO14 Rugby tournament director David Jordan said.

“Planning for a cross-hemisphere competition where the situation has been so fluid has provided many challenges, but we believe we have found a solution that is practical and safe to deliver a unique competition that supporters can get excited about.

“Throughout the Guinness PRO14 season, we have liaised with our unions and their governments to ensure we are meeting the conditions set out for elite sport to operate. We are very grateful for that support, without which a cross-border competition such as ours could not have taken place,” added Jordan.

PRO14 Rugby is currently consulting with our broadcast partners to select kick-off times and will confirm the scheduling as soon as possible.

FIXTURES

ROUND 1

24 April 2021

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks

Ulster v Connacht

Leinster v Munster

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Scarlets

ROUND 2

1 May 2021 (EPCR semi-final weekend)

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions

8 May 2021

Connacht v Leinster

Munster v Ulster

Zebre v Benetton

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh

Cardiff Blues v Dragons

Scarlets v Ospreys

ROUND 3

8 May 2021

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers

15 May 2021

Munster v Connacht

Leinster v Ulster

Benetton v Zebre

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Ospreys

ROUND 4: Weekend of 29 May

ROUND 5: Weekend of 5 June

ROUND 6: Weekend of 12 June

FINAL: Weekend of 19 June