Ref Marius Jonker’s son partners Lukhanyo Am in Sharks midfield
DURBAN - The Sharks’ new second-row recruits. Reniel Hugo and Le Roux Roets, will start as a combination in their team’s Preparation Series match against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.
As promised, coach Sean Everitt has shaken up the squad that did duty in the first two matches in the series by bringing back a host of seniors, including Lukhanyo Am, who will captain the side, but also a fresh batch of young talent.
Am is partnered in the midfield by a young debutant in Rynhardt Jonker, the recent Glenwood High pupil and son of referee Marius Jonker, while up-and-coming Boeta Chamberlain gets a run at flyhalf after a long period on the sidelines.
Sanele Nohamba returns at scrumhalf and there are senior players in the pack in Sikhumbuzo Notshe (No 8), Dan Jooste (hooker) and flanker Henco Venter.
There are a number of first-choice players lined up on the bench for second half action in Curwin Bosch, Dylan Richardson, who will cover hooker as well as flank, Marius Louw and Thomas du Toit.
Sharks
15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Werner Kok 13 Lukhanyo Am 12 Rynhardt Jonker 11 Yaw Penxe 10 Boeta Chamberlain 9 Sanele Nohamba 8 Sikhambuzo Notshe 7 Mpilo Gumede 6 Henco Venter 5 Reniel Hugo 4 Le Roux Roets 3 Jean-Hubert Meyer 2 Dan Jooste 1 Mzamo Majola.
Bench: Dylan Richardson, Nuthuko Mchunu, Thomas du Toit, Emile van Heerden, Thembelani Bholi, Grant Williams, Curwin Bosch, Marius Louw.
IOL Sport