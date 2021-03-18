Ref Marius Jonker’s son partners Lukhanyo Am in Sharks midfield

DURBAN - The Sharks’ new second-row recruits. Reniel Hugo and Le Roux Roets, will start as a combination in their team’s Preparation Series match against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

As promised, coach Sean Everitt has shaken up the squad that did duty in the first two matches in the series by bringing back a host of seniors, including Lukhanyo Am, who will captain the side, but also a fresh batch of young talent.

Am is partnered in the midfield by a young debutant in Rynhardt Jonker, the recent Glenwood High pupil and son of referee Marius Jonker, while up-and-coming Boeta Chamberlain gets a run at flyhalf after a long period on the sidelines.

Sanele Nohamba returns at scrumhalf and there are senior players in the pack in Sikhumbuzo Notshe (No 8), Dan Jooste (hooker) and flanker Henco Venter.