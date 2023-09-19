Fun things to do in Paris that won’t cost you a cent

On Saturday, the Springboks will go up against Ireland at the Stade de France stadium in Paris for their third Rugby World Cup match after beating Romania on Sunday. The Stade de France is the national stadium of France, located just north of Paris in the commune of Saint-Denis.

For South Africans who are in France for the Rugby World Cup, here’s what you can do while in Paris before heading off to the game to support the Bokke that won’t cost a thing. 1. Enjoy the spectacle at Place du Trocadéro Head to Place du Trocadéro, a large square facing the Eiffel Tower. From here, you can enjoy a stunning view of the iconic landmark and witness its magical light show at night.

A symbol of Gothic architecture, Notre-Dame is a masterpiece that shouldn't be missed. Even after the fire damage, one can still admire its magnificent façade, and intricate stained glass windows, and climb the towers for a breathtaking view of Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WorldPicTour (@worldpictour) 3. Explore the Montmartre neighbourhood Known for its bohemian atmosphere, Montmartre is home to the famous Sacré-Cœur Basilica.

Wander through its charming streets, visit local art galleries, and soak up the lively ambience of this artistic neighbourhood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Ashby (@benashby_photography)

4. Discover the beauty of Jardin du Luxembourg Escape the hustle and bustle of the city at Jardin du Luxembourg. This enchanting park offers beautifully manicured gardens, picturesque ponds, and even a small palace. It's the perfect place for a relaxing stroll or a picnic.