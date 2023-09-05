Score big at the Rugby World Cup with these 10 useful French expressions

As rugby fans around the world prepare for the excitement of the Rugby World Cup, there's more to this global sporting event than just the heart-pounding matches. This year's tournament takes place in France, a country renowned for its rich culture, exquisite cuisine, and “sexy” language.

And as many South Africans prepare to jet off to France to watch the Springboks defend their title, Air France shares French phrases to perfect ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 1) Je voudrais du champagne, s'il vous plait Given that France is the birthplace of champagne, Air France is the sole airline globally to offer champagne across all cabin classes.

You can use this phrase to impress your flight attendant and enjoy some of the country’s best champagne while enjoying your direct flight to all of the rugby action. 2) Allez Bokke! South Africans aren’t afraid to support their national teams loudly – and chanting this phrase with other supporters will certainly make everyone in the stadium know who you are backing for this World Cup!

3) Où est le stade? Translates to: ‘’Where is the stadium?’’ This question will be your guiding light on match days. Whether you're in Paris, Marseille, or any of the host cities, if you’re lost, this phrase can help you reach the heart of the action. 4) Une bière, s'il vous plait

After a pulsating match, there's nothing like raising a toast to the victorious team or simply enjoying the lively atmosphere. ‘’A beer, please’’ will help you secure your preferred beverage. 5) Combien ça coûte? You’re bound to stop at a few stores or boutiques. This phrase translates to: ‘’How much does it cost?’’

6) J'adore le rugby! France will be filled with rugby supporters from across the world and while supporters of many different teams will descend on the country, the love of the game is what will unite fans. ‘’I love rugby!’’ This phrase will help express your passion for the sport to fellow fans and strike up conversations that transcend borders.

7) C'est incroyable! While watching the many matches lined up, incredible tries and awe-inspiring plays will be aplenty. This phrase translates to, “It's incredible!”, and helps you express your amazement with locals. Sport continuously proves that a shared appreciation for the game can bring together fans of all languages.

8) Merci beaucoup! Don't forget to express your gratitude with a heartfelt, ‘’Thank you very much!’’, as you bid adieu to this unforgettable experience. 9.) Les boks arrivent ici.

’Hier Kom die bokke!’’ is Afrikaans and can be translated to French as ‘’Les boks arrivent ici.’’ This phrase is often used in South Africa, particularly in the context of rugby. “Hier Kom die bokke’’ can also be interpreted as a rallying cry or an expression of support for the Springboks when they are about to compete or arrive at a match or event.

10) "Vive le rugby!" Translation: ‘’Long live rugby!’’ A simple phrase to express your love for the game. People often appreciate it when travellers make an effort to learn their language for various reasons.