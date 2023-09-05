‘Hey Neighbour’ announces more artists to its heavyweight line-up

This festive season will be heightened with several events, including Hey Neighbour, on offer. Taking place at Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria, on December 8–10, Hey Neighbour is bringing a mix of local and international artists.

We all know that amapiano is the biggest genre in South Africa right now, and it would be a crime not to feature its biggest artists. We’re talking about Uncle Waffles, DBN Gogo, Scorpion Kings, Musa and Focalistic. All of them will be performing live. Also adding to the local flavour line-up are Jack Parow, Francois van Coke, Mi Casa, GoodLuck and Shimza.

For hip hop fans, Anatii and Nasty C are confirmed to bring the heat. Also part of the line-up are powerhouse artist Shekhinah and TikTok sensation turned international music sensation, Tyla. And for those who love rock and roll, Afrikaans rock legends Die Heuwels Fantasties and the smooth vocals of UK-based James Vickery will fulfil those needs. It doesn’t end there. This festival will also bring international acts to South African shores. We’re talking about H.E.R., Khalid, Swedish House Mafia, The Chainsmokers, and Kendrick Lamar.