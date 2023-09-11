LOOK: Siya Kolisi’s ‘wholesome’ reunion with his besties, Cheslin Kolbe and Wayde van Niekerk

After a "slippery" Rugby World Cup Pool B game with Scotland on Sunday, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent some time unwinding with his family and close friends. Kolisi took to his Instagram account and posted pictures from his wholesome time off the pitch, spending quality time with his loved ones.

The good weather allowed for some good old beach fun and Kolisi posted pictures of him and his besties Cheslin Kolbe and Wayde van Niekerk and their wives, Layla and Chesney. It was all smiles around on the beach and the pitch, a much needed breather from the nail-biting game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Kolisi’s wife Rachel and their children were also included in the post, sporting her South African flag bikini. Kolisi’s bikini is from South African based brand BeanBag, which is the same brand Faf De Klerk wore in the viral picture where he is kissing the Webb Ellis trophy.