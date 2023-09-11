LOOK: Siya Kolisi’s ‘wholesome’ reunion with his besties, Cheslin Kolbe and Wayde van Niekerk

After a "slippery" Rugby World Cup Pool B game with Scotland on Sunday, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent some time unwinding with his family and close friends.
Kolisi took to his Instagram account and posted pictures from his wholesome time off the pitch, spending quality time with his loved ones.
The good weather allowed for some good old beach fun and Kolisi posted pictures of him and his besties Cheslin Kolbe and Wayde van Niekerk and their wives, Layla and Chesney.
It was all smiles around on the beach and the pitch, a much needed breather from the nail-biting game.
Kolisi’s wife Rachel and their children were also included in the post, sporting her South African flag bikini.
Kolisi’s bikini is from South African based brand BeanBag, which is the same brand Faf De Klerk wore in the viral picture where he is kissing the Webb Ellis trophy.
Rachel recently moved to Paris from South Africa with their two children Nic and Keziah and they travelled by train to Toulon to watch their favourite team play.
Kolisi’s supporters congratulated the Bok captain on the win and of course dropped comments about that “kit”.
Instead of the classic green and gold Mzansi loves, the team stepped out in an aqua blue and white kit so far removed from the colours we all know.
This is in part of World Rugby’s efforts to improve their inclusivity working closely with the participating rugby unions and Colour Blind Awareness (CBA) to encourage certain kit combinations in an effort to avoid kit ‘clashes’.