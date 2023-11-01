MultiChoice apologises for R19.95 Rugby World Cup final billing error

The Rugby World Cup final this past Saturday was the most watched and talked about thing in the country, understandably as the Springboks were taking on their old foe New Zealand and won. Venues across the country had screens just so people could catch the action, even groove spots.

The buzz around the final had Multichoice launch a sweet deal that saw customers streaming the game at a fraction of the price. The limited promotion offered subscribers who signed up to the streaming service for the DStv Stream Access package between 00:01 Friday October 27 and 23:00 Saturday October 28 only pay R19.95 for the first month (normally R99pm). The 1995 World Cup marked one of our first unifying moments in the country’s history.

This was also when South Africa and New Zealand were at the final together, and in honour of that, the R19.95 price tag was placed as they played against each other again. The offer only applied to the DStv Stream Access subscription and subscription to one Extra Stream. It did not apply to fees relating to any other services linked to the DStv subscription, and full payment of those are required.

Customers of course grabbed the offer to stream and watch the national rugby team do what they do best, However, at the end of the game and clicked “unsubscribe,” some found themselves with an expected bill. @CrazyMz4Life tweeted: “@DStvCare Please remove the R172 balance showing on my profile, I signed up for a R19.95 deal for the WC why am i now owing so much money. I want to cancel I don't want your services if this is how you trick people into signing up!!!!!!!!! REMOVE IT!!!”

@DStvCare Please remove the R172 balance showing on my profile, I signed up for a R19.95 deal for the WC why am i now owing so much money. I want to cancel I don't want your services if this is how you trick people into signing up!!!!!!!!! REMOVE IT!!! — AdrianaMyPrincess (@CrazyMz4Life) October 30, 2023 Multichoice in response to queries sent by MyBroadband apologised to the error customers encountered and explained that they would only be charged R99 if they extended their subscription for another month. “MultiChoice would like to assure customers who signed up for the R19.95 Rugby World Cup deal that they will continue to enjoy their subscription to DStv Access (including an additional mobile Extra Stream) for a full month from their date of subscription *for R19.95*,” it told MyBroadband.