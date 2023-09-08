Need a break from all the Rugby World Cup action? Here’s what to binge on streaming

The first match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in Paris on Friday when hosts France take on New Zealand’s All Blacks, and most TV devices will be glued to sporting channels. Now whenever there is a major sporting event, the remote controls belong to the sports lover, with reminders set for all the key games.

Watching an intense game is always a great adrenaline rush and a fun time hanging out with friends, but maybe you just want some easy viewing away from the crowd cheers. With a host of streaming platforms to choose from, including Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV, the options are endless. But the problem always comes down to what to watch. To make things a little easier, here are a few options:

Tulsa King ‘Tulsa King’ stars three-time Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone (aka Rocky Balboa) as New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who’s just been released from prison after 25 years, only to find himself exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests at heart, Dwight sets out to build a criminal empire of his own, starting with an unlikely new crew.

Exec-produced by Oscar-nominated creator Taylor Sheridan (’Yellowstone’) and Oscar-nominated co-writer Terence Winter (’The Sopranos’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’,) ‘Tulsa King’ was nominated for two 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards – Best Action Series and Best Actor in an Action Series (Stallone) – as well an Emmy for its stunt coordination. Outlaws ‘Outlaws’ is the story of two families at war with each other: the Zulu, cattle-farming Biyela clan, and the Basotho, cattle-raiding Ts’eoles.

South Africa’s first modern day Western series, ‘Outlaws’ is created by Tshedza Pictures’ Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, who’ve won five Best Scriptwriting Saftas in the past four years. The first two episodes are out on Showmax and worth watching. The cast includes fresh faces Lehlohonolo Mayeza and Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku co-star as Leruo Ts’eole and Sihle Biyela. Also expect acting giants such as two-time SaftaA nominee Siyabonga Shibe, Mmabatho Mogomots as the Ts’eole matriarch, not to mention the likes of Safta winner Nolwazi Shange.

Men’s Health Cover Guy Challenge winner Mnqobi Kunene (’How To Manifest a Man’) and man of the moment, Thembinkosi Mthembu (’Adulting’, ‘Shaka iLembe’, ‘The River’). Ahsoka Part One of Ahsoka, "Master and Apprentice," was the most-watched title on Disney+ on its first week on the platform.

The debut episode garnered 14 million views*, making the series number one globally on the streaming platform. Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. ‘Ahsoka’ stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and Eman Esfandi.

Love, Sex and 30 Candles ‘Love, Sex & 30 Candles’ an adaptation of Angela Makholwa’s captivating novel ‘The 30th Candle’ debuted on Netflix in August. Directed by Stephina Zwane and produced by Salamina Mosese, ‘Love, Sex & 30 Candles’ takes viewers on a journey with four best friends: Amogelang Chidi as Dikeledi, Gabisile Tshabalala as Sade, Candice Modiselle as Linda and Bahumi Madisakwane as Nolwazi.