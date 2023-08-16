With Women’s Month in full swing, Netflix has joined the celebration with its upcoming new local offering, “Love, Sex & 30 Candles”. The film, an adaptation of Angela Makholwa’s captivating novel “The 30th Candle”, is set to air on the global streaming platform on Friday, August 18.

Ahead of its global streaming debut, a special local premiere was held at Nu Metro in Hyde Park last night. Cast, crew and elite guests, including actress and former news anchor Palesa Madisakwane, actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson and actor and director Motlatsi Mafatshe among others, where in attendance. Stephina Zwane, Angela Makholwa and Salamina Mosese. Picture: Supplied The glamorous red-carpet event saw guests dressed to the nines, capturing the essence of the film’s intriguing and celebratory atmosphere.

Guests were treated to a night of excitement, intrigue, and anticipation as they experienced the film first-hand. Directed by Stephina Zwane and produced by Salamina Mosese, “Love, Sex & 30 Candles” takes viewers on a journey with four best friends, Amogelang Chidi as Dikeledi, Gabisile Tshabalala as Sade, Candice Modiselle as Linda and Bahumi Madisakwane as Nolwazi. At the premiere, Bahumi Madisakwane, Candice Modiselle, Lunga Shabalala, Gabisile Tshabalala and Amogelang Chidi, who lead the cast of “Love, Sex & 30 Candles”. Picture: Supplied As the characters approach turning 30, the story takes unexpected turns, unearthing buried secrets and confronting the question: “How will this birthday end?”

The film navigates life, love, relationships, heartbreak and a shocking situation that threatens to tear them apart. Additional cast include Lunga Shabalala, Terence Bridgett, Loyiso Macdonald, Clementine Mosimane, Anthony Oseyemi and Iminathi Sibeko. Cast and crew of “Love, Sex & 30 Candles”. Picture: Supplied Mosese said the premiere was the culmination of dedicated teamwork and a shared passion for storytelling.

“We aimed to capture the essence of the book while adding our own creative touch, and I believe the result is a film that will resonate with audiences and ignite conversations about life’s turning points.” Zwane expressed how elated she was with the final product. “Adapting ‘The 30th Candle’ into a film was an incredible journey that allowed us to delve into the complexities of turning 30 and the emotions that come with it. It was a pleasure to work with such a talented cast and crew, and I’m thrilled to see the audience’s reactions.”