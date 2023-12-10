Argentina beat Australia in final to claim Cape Town Sevens crown

Argentina crushed Australia in the final of the Cape Town leg of the Sevens World Series to cap off yet another memorable tournament on and off the field in the Mother City. Argentina, who were beaten by the Blitzboks in the Dubai final a week ago, wiped the floor with Australia 45-12, before breaking the pitch-side pool at the Cape Town Stadium after receiving their trophy. The Pumas Sevens jumped in the pool with the Australian Women's team who beat France in their final.

The Australian Women, who also won the Sevens World Cup title in Cape Town back in September, beat France 29-26 in a pulsating game of rugby, when they had to play the whole of the second half with six players following a red card. 2 tries within 3.5 minutes, what a start for @Aussie7s in the final 🤯#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSCPT pic.twitter.com/x55uNVuNNG — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) December 10, 2023 Both the Argentina's men and the Australian women's side were a class above their opponents in Cape Town this weekend. They showed the physicality, but also the pace and panache.

It's something the hosts Blitzboks failed to display, as a combination of injuries and schoolboy errors killed their chances of going back-to-back after the success in Dubai. It's something Blitzboks head coach, Sandile Ngcobo, highlighted after the team suffered two defeats on Sunday against Australia and New Zealand to finish in sixth place. “Possession was key, and we simply did not look well enough after ours,” said Ngcobo. “We were attacked at the breakdown, and we need to muscle up in that area, as we lost too many balls there.”

On the Blitzboks’ defeats to Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, Ngcobo pointed to the competitive nature of the new format of the World Series. Keep your eyes on Moneta's footwork 👀#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSCPT | @lospumas7arg pic.twitter.com/PW7TPNcXLW — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) December 10, 2023 “It is very competitive and every match counts,” he said.

“We saw again this weekend how teams who were off the pace last week came good here and vice versa. Canada, who finished 12th, showed they can beat anyone for example. This is going to be a very tough series to win.” Ngcobo indicated that the team will take a short break and return to camp early in January to start preparations for the next event in Perth. @JohnGoliath82