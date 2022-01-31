Blitzboks ’just wanted it more’, says Impi Visser after Seville Sevens win

Stand-in Blitzboks captain Impi Visser says he believes that his team “just wanted it more” after winning their sixth straight World Series tournament final in Seville, Spain, at the weekend. The reigning Series champions beat Australia 33-7 in the final of the Seville tournament on Sunday evening to claim their fourth title in the 2022 season and equalled the second-longest streak of all time, set by New Zealand’s 2001-02 team, with 34 straight wins.

The South Africans reigned supreme in Vancouver and Edmonton in the 2021 season, and continued their dominance by doubling up on tournament gold medals in Dubai, before making a clean sweep in Malaga and Seville - the first World Series tournaments to be held in Spain. Visser - who took over the captaincy from Siviwe Soyizwapi after he was injured in Malaga last week - praised the side for how they delivered despite the setback. The team also lost Branco du Preez against Scotland due to injury, while Justin Geduld was stretchered off in the final against Australia. “Early in the game we lost a few guys to injury, and I think the guys just stuck to the game plan. A few things didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, but I think the guys really worked hard for each other and stuck it out,” Visser said.

"I think everybody in this team just wants it more than the other teams, I think we have something special in this team. Not to be arrogant. But we believe in each other and we believe in the system. "We always knew it was going to be a tough game (the final against Australia). So we are just happy that we could fill those spots, especially with Justin being injured so early in the game. The guys did well to adapt and pull through." In their pool games, the Blitzboks had to come from behind against Spain and the USA, and in the quarter-final against Scotland, they also orchestrated a comeback. Ultimately, they showed just why they are the best in the world as they hit their straps in the Cup semi-final against Ireland before claiming a hard-fought win over Australia in the final.

"It is pretty emotional for us, we had to dig deep," Visser said. "They (Australia) are a tough team to play against, credit to them. I think our boys just grafted a bit more and in the end, we wanted it a bit more." "This was a win that tested our character and resilience, and it is a feeling of relief and pride to know that we stood firm against some very good teams out there," added Visser.