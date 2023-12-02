Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, December 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Blitzboks secure come-from-behind win against New Zealand to set up quarter-final against Australia

The Blitzboks came from behind to secure an impressive win over New Zealand in their Pool A clash at the season-opening Dubai SVNS on Saturday evening

The Blitzboks came from behind to secure an impressive win over New Zealand in their Pool A clash at the season-opening Dubai SVNS on Saturday evening. Photo: Blitzboks on X

Published 1h ago

Share

The Blitzboks came from behind to secure an impressive 21-19 win over New Zealand in their Pool A clash at the season-opening Dubai SVNS on Saturday evening.

After the men in black flew out of the blocks to lead 19-7 at the break, the men in green and gold scored two tries in quick succession in the second half to get their noses in front, and they were able to hold on for the win.

South Africa’s tries came courtesy of Quewin Notrje, Ronald Brown and Masande Mtshali, while Justin Gedult and Brown added the extra points.

The win meant South Africa finished top of Pool A, and will take on the flying Australians in quarter-finals on Sunday as they look for their first series win since last year’s competition in Dubai.

Earlier in the day, they beat Samoa and Canada.

The quarter-final against Australia will kick off at 8.58 am on Sunday. The other quarters will see Ireland going up against Fiji at 9.20 am, the United States against New Zealand at 9.42 am, and Samoa against Argentina at 10.04 am.

Earlier on Saturday, the Springbok Women went down 17-5 to Great Britain in what was another fighting performance.

South Africa opened the scoring in the third minute of the game through Nadine Roos, but the British were able to counter with three tries in quick succession through Grace Crompton, Emma Uren and Ellie Boatman.

The South Africans will take on Spain at 11.42 am in the 9th/10th place semi-final on Sunday.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

BlitzboksRugby