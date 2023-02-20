Travis Ismaiel set to complete full circle Bok journey in LA Sevens

Durban - In 2018 Travis Ismaiel travelled to the US (via Addis Ababa) for his Springbok debut (against Wales), and five years later he is repeating the journey to make his debut for the Blitzboks. The rocky road the 30-year-old had to endure since that afternoon in 2018 is well-documented, his determination to get back to playing rugby again, perhaps not so much.

“In 2018, making my Bok debut was very special as it was what I always wanted to do my whole rugby career,” says Ismaiel, a former Blue Bull. “This time travelling to Los Angeles with the Blitzboks means as much to be honest, because I never thought it would be possible after my shoulder injury.”

A shoulder injury serious enough to end his career in 15s seemed the final chapter for Ismaiel, who began living life outside of rugby. “The fact that I ended up in Stellenbosch, training with the Sevens guys, was a miracle itself – I never thought my shoulder would heal so well that I could just be functional again and even more so, start playing rugby again,” he said.

“The last couple of months have been so gratifying and to know that I am on my way to play for this team on the world stage, is really a special feeling. The Blitzboks are standard bearers in the world of Sevens and to be part of them now is a massive privilege.” Ismaiel said the demanding work required to be considered for selection required a huge shift: “We all know how hard these guys train, it is insane how fit they are. ALSO READ: How have proud Cheetahs been brought this low?

“For me, coming from an injury lay-off it was even worse, but now, it is worth it. Those days of suffering are not over, as we still have intense sessions, but at least I can reap the rewards and play alongside them.” Tries and heaps of them is a fair expectation from a Springbok winger coming into the Blitzbok set-up and Ismaiel is not shying away from that. ALSO READ: 'Brannas' ageing like a fine wine ... Stormers’ Deon Fourie showing the youngsters who’s boss