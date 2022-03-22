Ballot system for Springboks and Wales Test at DHL Stadium to open on Friday

Cape Town - The ballot for tickets for the Test match between the Springboks and Wales on July 16 at DHL Stadium, in Cape Town, will open on Friday at 12noon, on the Ticketpro website. The Stormers website said give the current Covid-19 restrictions which limit the number of spectators, a ballot system would be the fairest way to distribute tickets.

Rugby fans can apply for a seating category and pay for a maximum of six tickets per person at any time during the ballot window between March 25 and May 30. Seat allocations will be done by random computer generation based on category selection and availability in the same way that the ballot for the British and Irish Lions series last year was conducted. ALSO READ: Sharks keeps strong pack for Cheetahs Currie Cup clash

Applicants will be notified between June 6 and June 10 on the seats they have got through the ballot and receive a refund within seven days for any tickets they applied for, but did not get. Should any category be oversubscribed and there is availability in other categories, applicants will be notified and offered the opportunity of a change of category. The Rugby World Cup champions Springboks played three Tests at DHL Stadium last year, winning two in their series victory against the British and Irish Lions, but this will be the first Test at the iconic venue which will have a crowd.

