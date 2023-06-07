Johannesburg - The Springboks are blessed with an abundance of brilliant and dangerous right wingers and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber won't have to look too far for a player to slot into this position. But there are only two candidates who have shown that they'll grab that 14-jersey spot when it's given to them and they won't just let it go. So it's going to be a head-scratcher for the Bok decision-makers which one of Cheslin Kolbe or Kurt-Lee Arendse will be slotting in as the premier 14.

Kolbe has done it all, and recently won another trophy with his former club Toulon, adding to the silverware he's won with the Springboks in 2019. He's the original razzle-dazzler in the Springboks side that can spark an attack from almost anywhere on the field. Kolbe stepping England captain Owen Farrell, skinning Joe Marler and Billy Vunipola in the 2019 Japan final, will forever be a memorable Springbok moment.

And he's shown that he doesn't hold back on defence if his opposite winger or an attacker is bigger than him. Then there's the exceptional Arendse who sparked his international career with some brilliant tries and took the chances he when they came around. Just like Kolbe, he can spark an attack from almost nothing, and from anywhere. He's still early in his Test-playing days, but has shown he won't let South Africa down on the rugby field.

The 29-year-old Kolbe has shown that he can overcome injuries to help the Springboks win a World Cup, and he will be a vital cog in the team in their quest to defend their title later this year in France. That's why he is our pick at 14. @Leighton_K