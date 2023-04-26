Contract extensions for Deon Davids, Mzwandile Stick may be an insight into future Springbok coach

Durban - A successor to Jacques Nienaber has not been announced, but SA Rugby has hinted that it will come from within the current coaching structure by confirming that assistants Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids have been contracted until the end of the World Cup in Australia in 2027. Scrum coach Daan Human and conditioning coach Andy Edwards have also signed four-year contract extensions and all of the above will continue in their roles under the guidance of Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, whose services are tied in until the end of the 2025 season at least.

“We are delighted to announce that Mzwandile, Deon, Daan and Andy have signed contract extensions that will see them remain with the Springboks until the 2027 Rugby World Cup,” said Rian Oberholzer, SA Rugby CEO. “They come a long way as a coaching team under the guidance of Rassie and I am confident that the continuity in our coaching staff will bode well for the Springboks for 2023 and onwards.

“It was our ambition to retain the current coaching staff in recognition of the excellent work they have done over the past six years, regardless of the outcomes of the Rugby World Cup later this year. “The planning to confirm a successor in the title role of Springbok coach remains ongoing in the background.

“With their services secured, it is business as usual, and we would like to wish all the national coaches the best of luck as their preparations pick up for the forthcoming international season and the Rugby World Cup in France.” The Springboks will face Australia in Pretoria on Saturday, 8 July, in their first Test of the season in the abbreviated Rugby Championship, which will be followed by matches against New Zealand in Auckland a week later, and Argentina in Johannesburg on Saturday, 29 July. The team will then make the journey to Buenos Aires in August to take on the Pumas before facing Wales and the All Blacks in Rugby World Cup warm-up matches in Cardiff and London in the final build-up to the Rugby World Cup.