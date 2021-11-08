Damian Willemse likely to miss Scotland game, Sbu Nkosi available for selection

Cape Town – Damian Willemse appears likely to miss out on South Africa’s clash against Scotland on Saturday, while Sbu Nkosi might be available for selection for the second Test of the End of Year Tour. Willemse, who started at fullback in the Boks’ historic 23-18 victory over Wales, went off in the first quarter for a Head Injury Assessment and never returned to the field. He was replaced by veteran Frans Steyn, who bagged the Man of the Match award after an influential performance.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids confirmed that Willemse sustained a concussion during the game at Principality Stadium. "At this stage Damian Willemse – he came off the field with a concussion – may be in doubt for this weekend as he has to go through the seven-day protocol. Other than him, everybody is fine and ready for training today," Davids said.

"Part of the plan coming into this tour was looking at giving guys an opportunity to gain experience… and it was Damian's chance. Unfortunately, it did not work out for him as he got injured, but we know he is a talented guy and hopefully things will work out for him going forward." The Bok forwards coach also confirmed that Nkosi, who was unavailable for selection at the weekend due to passport and visa issues which have since been resolved, has rejoined the group.