The Springboks and emotion go hand in hand. You can't separate the two. It's almost impossible. We saw it every time the Springboks have won a World Cup, especially in 2019 when Siya Kolisi and his men gave a country facing enormous challenges on a daily basis more than just a semblance of pride and joy.

We felt it in the SuperSport documentary 'Chasing the Sun', the different stories and characters that make our Springboks the most remarkable melting pot of individuals of any rugby side on the planet. The Springboks motto since Kolisi took over the captaincy has been "Stronger Together" ... It's what the Springboks have become under Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus - a family, our family.

The news of the passing of Eben Etzebeth's father must have hit the team very hard ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Auckland. I know the ordinary man on the street sympathises with the big lock during the build up to the Boks’s biggest match. Etzebeth, a veteran of over 100 Test caps, is a popular man in the Springboks' dressing room. Etzebeth and Kolisi also share a tight bond, which they forged while coming through the Western Province structures.

Etzebeth will captain the Springboks in the absence of the injured Kolisi, who is actually likely to be part of the water-carrying staff at the Mount Smart Stadium for the Test. The Bok captain travelled to New Zealand with the team despite recovering from a serious knee injury. It was no doubt a tough decision for Etzebeth to continue his stay in New Zealand, but I imagine, as a complete outsider, that his family probably told him that his father would have wanted him to stay and take on the old foe - the All Blacks. There’s probably no greater way to honour the memory of his father by continuing to live the dream of being one of the best rugby players on the planet

But it won't be just Etzebeth who plays for his dad. His Springbok 'brothers' in Green and Gold will play for him and his dad's memory. Some may say it's the wrong call and that the Springboks could lose focus because of all the emotion attached to this clash. But that's the South African way ... It's Kolisi's Springboks' way.

If you have ever watched a Rassie Erasmus pre-game speech, you'll know it's all about the emotions it stirs up. It's about putting a smile on people's faces and giving hope.

When the Springboks are firing on cylinders, they channel that emotion into the perfection we witnessed during the 2019 World Cup final. Nevermind the demolition of the Wallabies last weekend. A Springbok side with a singular focus is almost unbeatable. And let’s not forget how resilient this bunch of players are. They have been through a lot, but they have come through it together. Eben Etzebeth will lead out the Springboks on Saturday morning with his brothers having his back, trying to bring some comfort and a fitting tribute to Harry Etzebeth.