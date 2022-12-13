End of the road for Springbok women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer

Johannesburg - SA Rugby will not renew the services of Springbok Women's head coach, Stanley Raubenheimer, according to reports, and he will finish up at the end of this month.

Raubenheimer coached the team for four years, during which time SA Rugby escalated its focus on the Women’s game, including appointing a High-Performance Manager in Lynn Cantwell, and according to News24, she does not wish to continue with Raubenheimer.

The Bok women had a disappointing World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. A massive effort was put into readying the team and while they were not expected to beat the heavyweights in their pool in England and France, they conceded heavy scores and then their biggest setback was losing to World Cup newcomers Fiji.

It was the one game the South Africans could have won, but they failed against a team ranked below them in the world.