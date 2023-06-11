Five players who missed out on Springbok squad selection ahead of Test season

The Springboks picked a strong 41-man squad as their preparation for the Rugby Championship and the 2023 Rugby World Cup starts in Pretoria on Monday. Although Bok coach Jacques Nienaber didn't really spring any surprises, apart from the potential inclusion of South African-Irish lock Jean Kleyn, a few players can count themselves unlucky for not making the cut.

IOL Sport's Leighton Koopman takes a look at five players who missed out on selection ahead of the start of the international season. Johan Grobbelaar The Bulls hooker has been knocking on the Springbok door for a couple of years now with consistent performances for the Bulls helping the team reach the knockout stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC) in consecutive years.

He's settled in as the No 1 hooker in Pretoria with his primary task as line-out thrower one of his biggest assets. But it's his workhorse mentality that makes him a quality player. The Boks, though, have an abundance of hookers plus the versatile loose forward Deon Fourie who can do the job at No 2 when needed.

Hence the reason why there are only three hookers with the squad. But, Grobbelaar shouldn't stop knocking on the door as there is every chance that it is not totally shut. Ruben van Heerden

Kleyn's inclusion came as a big surprise after Van Heerden had a standout season since joining the Stormers after returning to South Africa from England. There could be an argument as to why there was not an investment in Van Heerden rather than Nienaber and SA Rugby trying to bring back Kleyn. The 25-year-old Van Heerden probably has his best rugby years ahead of him, and giving him a taste of the Springboks now already could've kick-started a potential long test career.

He was outstanding in the Stormers' URC campaign and provides a quality line-out option when he is called upon. Van Heerden is also an enforcing defender who goes about doing his job with the minimum of fuss. He can pack down in the four or five jumper and that makes him a great option to have around. Jason Jenkins

He was in the Bok mix earlier and put in some excellent performances for Leinster in the URC this season but the Bok jersey has evaded him since his debut way back in 2018. Jenkins possesses the toughness and grit to slot back in with the Springboks without any fuss, and it's surprising that he wasn't the backup lock - with Eben Etzebeth (shoulder) and Salmaan Moerat (knee) still out with injuries. Especially after the 27-year-old was part of the Springbok squad at the end of 2022 for their European tour. He didn't play a game then, but performed for Leinster, who made the URC semis and the final of the Champions Cup.

Like Kleyn, Jenkins also provides a double option in the line-outs and adds that extra physicality to a team. Dan du Plessis The centre enjoyed an outstanding season for the Stormers and he finally realised the potential he's shown at a junior level.

He was an instrumental cog in a successful season for the Cape side and helped the team to a second consecutive final. With Damian de Allende being the only recognised inside centre in the Bok squad, Du Plessis could be a future solution at 12 for the national team. Like De Allende, he is a strong and tough runner when taking the ball up as a first receiver, attacking the 10-channel. He's made plenty of linebreaks for the Stormers this season and scored some fantastic tries.

And he's toughened up on defence. Du Plessis was at the heart of the massive Stormers rush defence with his midfield partner Ruhan Nel. He is exactly the type of player that can flourish under Nienaber in the Bok set-up and is unlucky to miss out. Elton Jantjies It seems like the controversial Bok flyhalf has fallen significantly down the pecking order when it comes to Springbok selection and a big cloud hangs over his involvement in the World Cup.

He is currently not part of the camp and it remains to be seen if he will earn a call-up later in the season. There's no doubt about what he can add to the Springboks in terms of his experience and proven track record when it comes to the national team. He's been away from the media, plying his trade in France and has been racking up good performances. But is it enough to convince Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus that he has earned his spot back in the national set-up? But the Boks know what they have in him as an attacking option and playing in French conditions can only add to Jantjies’ arsenal. It could be a masterstroke to have Jantjies back in the mix after being exposed to France if they do decide to get him in as a backup pivot.