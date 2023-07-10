Five Springboks who put their hands up in Wallabies demolition

Durban — Springbok bosses Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have carefully pre-planned their team selections for the opening fortnight of the Rugby Championship. That is evident from the 13 players who were sent early to Auckland.
It is unlikely that too many of the stars of the walloping of the Wallabies will force their way into the side to play the All Blacks but Mike Greenaway highlights five players who put their hands up.
Marco van Staden
The burly Bull forced a turnover penalty at a ruck two minutes after kick-off and that set the pace for a stunning performance. He outplayed Wallaby great Michael Hooper and galloped about his favourite ground to make tackles and support the ball carriers. The man nicknamed Eskom lit up Loftus.
Andre Esterhuizen
Springboks’ hat-trick hero Kurt-Lee Arendse keen to improve after Wallabies performance
Springboks captain Duane Vermeulen’s only nickname against the Wallabies was ‘Meneer’
‘Eskom’ knocked out Wallabies’ lights ... Five moments that stood out from Springboks’ win
COMMENT: It was wonderful to watch the Springbok backline cashing in against Australia
COMMENT: Loftus taps run dry, leaving Wallabies unable to wash off stink of Bok hammering
Jean Kleyn, Grant Williams among 21 Springboks heading to New Zealand
I reckon this was Esterhuizen’s best game in his 12 Tests for his country. We saw the form that last year made him the Players’ Player of the Year in the English Premiership. He smashed over the advantage line repeatedly but also showed some delicate touches, notably with his grubber kicks. The 29-year-old’s passing skills have also improved significantly since his time at the Sharks.
Kurt-Lee Arendse
The pint-sized wing has scored 10 tries in his eight Tests to confirm himself as one of the game’s most lethal finishers. He also wins hearts with his gutsy defending and fearless aerial game. The 27-year-old punches far above his weight and veteran Makazole Mapimpi will be feeling the heat.
Manie Libbok
At Loftus, we saw the Springboks’ attacking game advance to another level. It was wonderful to watch the backline making profitable use of the clean possession provided by the forwards. Libbok has a beautiful knack for taking the ball on the front foot and asking questions of the defence. Each time he threaded the ball out to his wings, they looked dangerous.
Willie le Roux
The 84-cap veteran was magnificent against the Australians. He was very cool under the high ball and kicked for territory at the right times and counter-attacked when it was on. He got the balance perfectly. The 33-year-old is one of the few who will be retained for the All Blacks game where his experience will be vital.
IOL Sport