Five Springboks who put their hands up in Wallabies demolition

Durban — Springbok bosses Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have carefully pre-planned their team selections for the opening fortnight of the Rugby Championship. That is evident from the 13 players who were sent early to Auckland. It is unlikely that too many of the stars of the walloping of the Wallabies will force their way into the side to play the All Blacks but Mike Greenaway highlights five players who put their hands up.

Marco van Staden The burly Bull forced a turnover penalty at a ruck two minutes after kick-off and that set the pace for a stunning performance. He outplayed Wallaby great Michael Hooper and galloped about his favourite ground to make tackles and support the ball carriers. The man nicknamed Eskom lit up Loftus. Andre Esterhuizen

I reckon this was Esterhuizen’s best game in his 12 Tests for his country. We saw the form that last year made him the Players’ Player of the Year in the English Premiership. He smashed over the advantage line repeatedly but also showed some delicate touches, notably with his grubber kicks. The 29-year-old’s passing skills have also improved significantly since his time at the Sharks. Kurt-Lee Arendse The pint-sized wing has scored 10 tries in his eight Tests to confirm himself as one of the game’s most lethal finishers. He also wins hearts with his gutsy defending and fearless aerial game. The 27-year-old punches far above his weight and veteran Makazole Mapimpi will be feeling the heat.

Manie Libbok At Loftus, we saw the Springboks’ attacking game advance to another level. It was wonderful to watch the backline making profitable use of the clean possession provided by the forwards. Libbok has a beautiful knack for taking the ball on the front foot and asking questions of the defence. Each time he threaded the ball out to his wings, they looked dangerous. Willie le Roux