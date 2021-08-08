Focus now shifts to Rugby Championship after Lions series win, says Eben Etzebeth
CAPE TOWN – Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth says while they are going to enjoy their success after winning the British & Irish Lions Series, they know they have to shift their focus to the Rugby Championship.
The Boks edged the Lions 19-16 in the decisive Test at Cape Town Stadium after winning the second Test 27-9 and losing the opener 22-17.
A try by star winger Cheslin Kolbe and the boot of veteran Morne Steyn were key in the Boks’ triumph after they trailed 6-10 at the break.
Steyn, in similar fashion to his 2009 heroics, slotted the late winning penalty to ensure the Boks come out on top.
The Rugby Championship, which gets underway next Saturday with back-to-back Tests against Argentina in Port Elizabeth, will be the world champions’ next assignment.
“The Rugby World Cup is still the pinnacle, but winning a series against the British & Irish Lions certainly is second to that,” Etzebeth said after their victory.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, it was massive for us. We had a lot of struggles in the build-up to the series with a few COVID-19 cases disrupting the team, so we will enjoy the win and then focus on the match against Argentina.”
He added: “The first Test was tough and we had to come back in the second game, so we knew the third Test would be a close contest.
“In fact, I had breakfast with Morne (Steyn, on Saturday) and I told him it may come down to him winning the Series again.”
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and to be part of this moment is special.”