Focus now shifts to Rugby Championship after Lions series win, says Eben Etzebeth

CAPE TOWN – Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth says while they are going to enjoy their success after winning the British & Irish Lions Series, they know they have to shift their focus to the Rugby Championship. The Boks edged the Lions 19-16 in the decisive Test at Cape Town Stadium after winning the second Test 27-9 and losing the opener 22-17.

The Rugby Championship, which gets underway next Saturday with back-to-back Tests against Argentina in Port Elizabeth, will be the world champions’ next assignment. “The Rugby World Cup is still the pinnacle, but winning a series against the British & Irish Lions certainly is second to that,” Etzebeth said after their victory. ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi: Bok try-scoring hero Cheslin Kolbe makes sure he uses the opportunity that he gets

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, it was massive for us. We had a lot of struggles in the build-up to the series with a few COVID-19 cases disrupting the team, so we will enjoy the win and then focus on the match against Argentina.” 🗣️ "We had so many challenges ... but we decided there will be no excuses"

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, it was massive for us. We had a lot of struggles in the build-up to the series with a few COVID-19 cases disrupting the team, so we will enjoy the win and then focus on the match against Argentina." He added: "The first Test was tough and we had to come back in the second game, so we knew the third Test would be a close contest. "In fact, I had breakfast with Morne (Steyn, on Saturday) and I told him it may come down to him winning the Series again."