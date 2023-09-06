I don’t want to hide away - Elton Jantjies lifts the lid in tell-all interview

Elton Jantjies has hit the headlines over the past few years for various reasons and most for having nothing to do with playing rugby. The most recent news involving Jantjies saw him test positive for a banned substance and he now faces a potential ban.

The Springbok flyhalf released a statement saying he was ‘shocked’ by the adverse finding after anti-doping test in June. He is said to have tested positive for Clenbuterol – a banned anabolic agent, but also a substance used for treating asthma, and burning fat and increasing stamina. “The whole media have made requests for me to speak about last year and I never have. I want to say it as it is. That’s how I do things. I don’t want to hide away. Certain things have happened,” Jantjies said in an exclusive interview with MailSport prior to his positive doping test. In December of 2022 Jantjies revealed that he had been hounded by ‘gangsters’ who were allegedly sent by his his former agent to collect outstanding money.

“There was one specific voice-note I received which I’ll never forget,” “The guy said, “We will go and f***ing take his rugby boots”,“Jantjies pauses. “It was scary,” he adds. “With threats like that you have to be careful with your movements, especially in a place like Johannesburg.

“I contacted a few friends for protection. Now I’ve got bodyguards and security who can always be at my house if I need it. “As a player, you don’t ever want to have to think about things like that.“ In a bid to stay safe Jantjies then rejoined Japanese side Shining Arcs. According to the flyhalf he didn’t know he was liable to pay his agent from his salary in the first year. This only came to light after he tried separate from his agent that the information was made known.

“I had to pay it just like that with no planning. That shook me a little bit,” Jantjies says. “It didn’t sit well with me. I wanted to work out exactly how much money it was, why I was told so late, and how come it had all of a sudden come up now and not earlier. “It’s not easy to pay someone £20,000 [R482,000] just like that. That’s something you have to plan.

“As a professional sportsman you get a lot of money, but you also have certain things where your money goes. You still live off a budget. We all have families and responsibilities. “I’m not someone who can be told to pay £20,000 on the Monday and do it on the Wednesday. “For me, it was a matter of principle. It wasn’t about the money. I’d always been honest and open with him.”