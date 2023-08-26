Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, faces potential ban

Springboks flyhalf Elton Jantjies has tested positive for a banned substance - Clenbuterol - the flyhalf confirmed in a statement according to reports on Saturday. Clenbuterol is used to help burn fat, and by asthma sufferers. It also promotes increased stamina in athletes.

The 33-year-old flyhalf did not make the Springboks Rugby World Cup squad, and said he was alerted by the failed doping test earlier in August. “It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” Jantjies wrote in the statement.

Legal representation “I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.” Despite testing positive, Jantjies maintained he did not intentionally take the banned substance.

“At this stage I can say little more about the matter, save that I assure all my supporters that I have not and never will deliberately take a banned substance, and that I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence. “This is another set-back in what has been a very volatile time for me, but I shall overcome this with the support of my family and friends. I know that there will be those out there who doubt my innocence, but I hope to prove you wrong, in due course. For those who support me, thank you.” The 33-year-old Jantjies has played 46 Tests for the Springboks since making his debut for South Africa in 2012.