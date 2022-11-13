Iva Ristic sends Rassie Erasmus ‘proof’ of Elton Jantjies’ affair with Springbok dietitian Zeenat Simjee - report

Johannesburg - The Springboks’ team dietician, Zeenat Simjee, could be facing disciplinary action after Elton Jantjies’ wife, Iva Ristic, provided Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus with evidence that the affair between Simjee and Jantjes has been ongoing for some time. Ristic wants Erasmus to take action against Simjee, according to Sunday newspaper Rapport.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and even though Ristic has made it clear that Jantjies has no romantic future with her, she wants the woman who has embarrassed her family to pay. Jantjies and Simjee hotly denied the affair when in September the story broke in Rapport of them enjoying nights in guesthouses in Nelspruit. The pair put out an ill-advised press release claiming the story had no basis, but last week Jantjies came clean and admitted the affair.

Apparently, Ristic is annoyed that Simjee’s life has carried on “as if nothing has happened” and she is currently touring with the Boks while her husband is facing the music and has been excluded from the Boks. Rapport says Ristic has provided Erasmus with screenshots of text messages between Simjee and Jantjies which prove that the affair has been going on during Bok tours and not just when the team was off, as was the case in Nelspruit.

Ristic showed Rapport a reservation for a romantic meal on a boat in Sydney Harbour that Simjee allegedly made for her and Jantjies for the Thursday before the Boks’ Test against Australia on 3 September. The meal cost A$236 (R2 700). Simjee emailed Jantjies details of the reservation, saying, “Please remember.” Ristic also showed Erasmus hotel and flight bookings for the two and she says he was “shocked” by the messages and said he would hand them over to SA Rugby’s HR department. IOL Sport