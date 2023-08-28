The South African Institute for DrugFree Sport (Saids) has not received any feedback from Elton Jantjies yet after his positive test for a banned substance, but the Springbok flyhalf is still within the timeline to respond to their correspondence. Jantjies, 33, released a statement on Saturday saying he was “shocked” by the adverse finding after antidoping test in June.

According to his statement, Jantjies asked Saids to test his B-sample. But yesterday, it was confirmed to Independent Newspapers that no correspondence had been received from the Bok as yet. It is expected in the coming week, though. The 2019 World Cup winner admitted he tested positive for Clenbuterol – a banned anabolic agent, but also a substance used for treating asthma, and burning fat and increasing stamina. The usual sanction for an anabolic agent is a four-year ban, which means Jantjies’ professional career is hanging in the balance pending the outcome of his doping case.

But if there are mitigating circumstances and how plausible these are deemed by the panel, the sanction may be reduced. This will mean that he could make a return to rugby. Jantjies, who last played for Agen in France, was let go early from his contract after only staying for one season at the Pro D2 club. Rapport reported earlier he was set to join the Lions, his former team.

In a short statement, SA Rugby said they are aware of the adverse finding but will not comment further on the matter. Jantjies was invited back into the Springbok camp in June as flyhalf cover for the injured Handre Pollard ahead of the Rugby Championship. But he did not play in any games and was subsequently not selected as part of the 33-man squad that will defend the World Cup in France next month.