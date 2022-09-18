Siya Kolisi and Jacques Nienaber’s Springboks produced when it mattered most on the pitch

Cape Town – It was a tumultuous week in Springbok rugby, but the players themselves responded in the best way possible: a 36-20 bonus-point win over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night to keep their Rugby Championship title hopes alive. It would’ve been easy for the South Africans to blame the Elton Jantjies story as a distraction for a possible below-par performance – a story which Jantjies and Bok dietitian Zeenat Simjee have dismissed as untrue in their own statements on Friday.

And then things went from bad to worse a few hours before kickoff as SA Rugby released a press statement on Saturday evening to refute rumours of alleged drug use by certain players. “SA Rugby has consistently advised all inquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests. “Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to “tell their story”, distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up today’s Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

“SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug – be it performance-enhancing or recreational – by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations.” So, faced with that kind of adversity, the Boks could either be galvanised or torn apart – and based on the performance dished up at Estadio Libertadores de America, it was most certainly the former. Siya Kolisi’s team came out with guns blazing, racking up a 22-6 halftime lead and appearing to have already secured the victory.

🗣️ "To play in front of a crowd like this was unreal, we could feel the energy they were giving the team!"



Siya Kolisi reacts to the Springboks' bonus-point win against Argentina. pic.twitter.com/Ooxug1biS2 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 17, 2022 And they did it in style, continuing where they left off in the 24-8 win over the Wallabies in Sydney. The rolling maul rumbled; the Jaden Hendrikse-Canan Moodie box-kick combo was working a treat; Damian Willemse was the conductor of the orchestra instead of trying to be the lead singer; and Damian de Allende was running smart angles instead of just bashing it up the middle. The Boks were well on course for a bonus-point triumph to stay in touch with the All Blacks in the title race, but then Los Pumas realised that they cannot disappoint a boisterous home crowd. And aided by New Zealand referee James Doleman and over-zealous TMO Chris Hart – also a Kiwi – Argentina fought back to 22-20 with 10 minutes ago following Matias Moroni’s flying finish.

MALCOLM MARX SEALS A BONUS-POINT 36-20 WIN FOR THE SPRINGBOKS IN SALTA 👏 pic.twitter.com/gpeFwl47W7 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 17, 2022 But the Boks kept the best for last. Replacement No 8 Elrigh Louw won a crucial breakdown penalty, and the visitors worked their way upfield for a lineout maul, with De Allende forcing his way over to give them some breathing space. And then the cherry was added on top in a thrilling final passage of play as the world champions showed good skills on the left, with Makazole Mapimpi delivering the final pass for Malcolm Marx to dive over for his second touchdown – which also secured a bonus point for having three more tries than the opposition. South Africa are level with New Zealand on 14 log points ahead of next weekend’s final round, with the Kiwis having a better points difference of 13 over the Boks.

But whatever happens on that front, coach Jacques Nienaber would have been proud of the resolve shown by his team in trying circumstances. Yes, it wasn’t perfect. Willemse missed a few kicks at goal again, a couple of attacking lineouts were lost, and way too many tackles were slipped when Argentina launched their second-half comeback. But they produced when it mattered most – on the pitch – even when the heat was red-hot off it, for whatever reason those outside forces had for wanting to try to destroy the Bok side.

And that bodes well for next year’s defence of the Rugby World Cup title… Points-Scorers Argentina 20 – Tries: Penalty Try, Matias Moroni. Conversion: Emiliano Boffelli (1). Penalties: Boffelli (2).