Johannesburg - Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira believes that the Springboks have nothing to fear from Ireland or Scotland when they face the two teams later this year at the World Cup in France. The Irish and Scots are currently unbeaten in the Six Nations and when the World Cup starts on September 8 in 200 days’ time, the Boks will have to contend with both teams in Pool B of the tournament.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ireland, in particular and with all due respect to Scotland, as the top ranked rugby side in the world, will be a massive encounter that the Boks will have to overcome if they are to make a statement of intent in defence of the Webb Ellis Cup, won in 2019. ALSO READ: 14 Springboks gear up for season in first alignment camp of the year As intimidating as that proposition looks right now, World Cup winner and Bok legend Mtawarira insists that Ireland and Scotland will never be able to dominate the Boks, and therein lies the key to victory.

“We must never be afraid,” Mtawarira said in an exclusive interview with Independent Media on Saturday. “We must just be aware. “You must know, as a Bok, you are going to have to play your best game when you play against Ireland and Scotland. It is a fight. ALSO READ: LOOK: Siya Kolisi gives American comedian Kevin Hart a special memento at Cape Town show

Story continues below Advertisement

“Those teams have been building a lot of momentum over the last couple of years.” “Scotland has had an injection of South African players as well, and they have been getting better. Ireland has been the No 1 team over the last few years. “When we play them, we are going to have to bring our best. It can’t just be another game.

Story continues below Advertisement

“There is no fear. As a Bok player, I never feared Ireland because I believe they can never deliver what we deliver physically. “Our set-pieces are going to be key ... but we should never fear them, not a chance.” ALSO READ: Springbok Cheslin Kolbe dismisses rumours linking him with a move to Japan

With that said, Mtawarira revealed he was highly impressed with the form and talent of some key Irish and Scottish players, a handful of X-factor individuals who the Boks will have to be watchful of in September. “From Ireland, Johnny Sexton,” he said. “His longevity is quite legendary, seeing him perform at the highest level for so long.

“He is not built like a muscular guy; he is more like a soccer player, but he can play game after game. He has been instrumental to Ireland’s success. “They have (World Rugby Player of the Year) Josh van der Flier. He has also been exceptional – he is a key player for them. “Some of their outside backs are just exceptional, like (Garry) Ringrose. They have a lot of ammunition, so it is something that we must be weary of.

“In terms of Scotland, (wing) Duhan (van der Merwe) has been fantastic. “Their talisman (flyhalf) Finn Russell, he is amazing and is probably one of the best No 10s, if not the best No 10, in the world currently. Then also (prop) Pierre Schoeman has been exceptional. “I have been impressed with his progress, coming from the Bulls and going to Scotland to play on the international stage. He has been consistent; he scrums really well, and he gets around the park. He carries a lot.