Springboks expect aerial bombardment in Lions series decider, says Mzwandile Stick

CAPE TOWN – Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says he’s expecting the aerial battle to be a “massive” feature in their Series-decider against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday. The Boks last week produced an impressive 27-9 victory over the Lions after trailing 6-9 at the break.

In the second half, they effectively used their kicking game and scored two tries from contributions off the boot. In the first Test, it was the Lions who put the hosts under pressure with a strong aerial game in the second half especially.

Speaking during the Captain's press conference yesterday, Stick said: "The aerial contest is going to be massive, just like it was in 2017 when they (Lions) played the All Blacks. "People always want to talk about the Boks playing boring rugby, but kicking is going to be massive in this Test."

Lions coach Warren Gatland has made six changes to his side, and Stick went on to say that while the Boks have done their research, the focus has been on their own processes. "There are a lot of things we've done this week just to find out more about the players we are going to be playing against," Stick said. "We know they are trying their best possible combinations and we know they will be at their physical best. It's something we analysed, but we can't focus on them too much."

While there has been major disruption to their preparation brought on by the pandemic, Stick added that it's all about adapting, not only to the challenges they've faced, but also to whatever the game presents. "I think the whole world is facing the challenges we're facing, so we can't make excuses. It's a pity that we can't have supporters, but I don't think we can ask for a better finish than the game we're preparing for. We have adapted well, and I think the team that adapts better tomorrow will be the team to win the game."

The match kicks off at 6pm. Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux 14 Cheslin Kolbe 13 Lukhanyo Am 12 Damian de Allende 11 Makazole Mapimpi10 Handré Pollard 9 Cobus Reinach 8 Jasper Wiese 7 Franco Mostert6 Siya Kolisi 5 Lood de Jager 4 Eben Etzebeth3 Frans Malherbe2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Steven Kitshoff