Springboks’ first-ever Test against Portugal to be played in Bloemfontein

The reigning world champions Springboks will play a first-ever Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on July 20, it was announced Friday. The match against the Portuguese, who beat quarter-finalists Fiji in their final World Cup pool game after drawing against Georgia and impressing in defeats by both Wales and Australia, is the final game of the Boks' home Test schedule.

South Africa kick off the schedule with back-to-back Tests against Ireland in Pretoria and Durban on July 6 and 13 respectively. This will be followed a week later by the Portugal Test. The Springboks will then face New Zealand in the Rugby Championship in two Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town on August 31 and September 7, before taking on Argentina in Nelspruit on September 28.

"We are delighted that we will be returning to Bloemfontein for this historic match, and we are determined to continue make our passionate supporters proud," said Boks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. The Springboks’ home Test schedule for 2024:

Saturday, 6 July: South Africa vs Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) Saturday, 13 July: South Africa vs Ireland (Kings Park, Durban) Saturday, 20 July: South Aafrica vs Portugal (Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Saturday, 31 August: South Africa vs New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) Saturday, 7 September: South Africa vs New Zealand (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) Saturday, 28 September: South Africa vs Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit