Surgery is not an option if Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wants to go to World Cup … So what’s the alternative?

Johannesburg — Springbok captain Siya Kolisi may opt against having surgery on his injured knee to be ready for 2023 Rugby World Cup in France later this year. Kolisi suffered an apparent partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) in his final home game for the Sharks, as reported earlier on Monday by IOL's Leighton Koopman.

What compounds the injury and makes the outlook bleak for the 2019 World Cup-winning captain ahead of France 2023, is that he apparently injured his meniscus on both sides of the injured knee.

Kolisi has already seen two specialists — one being his own, who recommended surgery. Kolisi will see a third specialist on Tuesday for another opinion. "Should surgery be recommended and Siya agrees, he will almost certainly not be able to play again this year," an SA Rugby insider told AFP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) "The alternate is to let the injury heal and that could take about four months — meaning he would be out of action until September." That would rule him out of Rugby Championship matches against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. The tournament has been reduced to a single round this year because of the World Cup.

It would also prevent Kolisi facing Argentina, Wales and New Zealand in warm-up matches before the 20-nation global showpiece kicks off in Paris on September 8.

The Springboks begin their World Cup defence against Scotland in Marseille on September 10 and also face Ireland, Romania and Tonga in Pool B. Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash was the last home match in Sharks' colours for Kolisi, who is scheduled to join French Top 14 club Racing 92 after the World Cup. Fly-half Handre Pollard is the Springboks' vice-captain while centre Lukhanyo Am might also be considered as a replacement for Kolisi.