The Springbok halfback conundrum … An embarrassment of riches at No 9 and a flyhalf famine

Johannesburg - A look at the options in the Springbok halfback department suggests there is a feast in one department and something approaching a famine in the other, in terms of quality depth. At the Bok training camp underway in Durban, coach Jacques Nienaber is running the rule over not less than five scrumhalves, all of whom are in decent form. At the same time, he has included just two flyhalves in Damian Willemse, who has been playing fullback for the Stormers, and Manie Libbok, the man who has been steering the Cape side’s ship.

It is true that Handre Pollard is still to join the Bok set-up and is with his club, Leicester Tigers, undergoing treatment for yet another injury. The 29-year-old Pollard played in just five of the Boks’ 13 internationals in 2022 and was not involved on the November tour to Europe because of injury. Willemse was the flyhalf on that four-Test tour and if we cast our minds back to the beginning of last year’s international season, Willemse had to move to No 10 from 15 for the second half of the first Test against Wales after a rusty Elton Jantjies had a shocker in the first half.

Jantjies had started because Pollard arrived in South Africa late from the European season and would captain the Boks in their second Test against Wales, the shock loss in Bloemfontein. Jantjies was involved in just two Test matches last year before his personal life imploded and he was given time off. He is reportedly playing well now for French second-division team Agen and in March he told a South African newspaper that he had set his sights on playing for the Boks in the World Cup.

Given how long Jantjies has been in the Springbok system under SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Nienaber, and given how conservatively they select, it is likely that Jantjies will return to the fold sooner rather than later. In the interim, Manie Libbok has proved to be a rough diamond for the Stormers. He had three cameos off the bench for the Boks last November and in this year’s United Rugby Championship has had some beautiful peaks but also some unfortunate troughs, notably in last weekend’s final. Libbok will be one of the World Cup flyhalves, but I would think Pollard — if he can shrug off injuries — will be first choice and Jantjies will complete a trio of No 10s, with Willemse and Willie le Roux the fullbacks/utility backs.

Scrumhalf is a very different situation. SA are currently resplendent with accomplished No 9s. Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach are training in Durban, while Sanele Nohamba is bubbling under. Then unable to even squeeze into the frame are the exceptional Morne van den Berg and also Paul de Wet. In 2019, Erasmus picked three scrumhalves in his 33-player squad for Japan and it is likely to be the same for France, so two of the very good five in Durban are going to lose out.

Springbok training squad for Durban Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks).

Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks). Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Marvin Orie (Stormers), RG Snyman (Munster). Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster).

Utility Forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat). Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks). Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Damian Willemse (Stormers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles). Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls).