Veteran Elton Jantjies back in Springbok squad amidst flyhalf injury crisis

Durban — Veteran flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been recalled from the wilderness to bolster the Springboks’ depleted flyhalf stocks, just as he was last year when the Boks had a similar crisis. The 32-year-old has been playing second-division rugby in France and will join the Bok squad in Pretoria as cover for Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse, who are both currently nursing injuries.

The only fit No 10 in the training squad is Manie Libbok as the team prepares for their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria on July 8. Last June, Jantjies had to start the first Test against Wales, also in Pretoria, because flyhalf depth had been eroded. He was rusty and had to be replaced at half-time, with Willense moving to 10. Jantjies played just two Tests last year, one against Wales and then as a substitute against the Wallabies in Adelaide in August before a personal crisis removed him from the equation.

“Damian has a knee injury and will be touch-and-go for the first Test of the season next month while Handre is out,” said Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber. “It means Manie is our only fit flyhalf and we can’t go into a Test season without any cover. We weighed up the options available locally and overseas — having tracked all of them throughout the season just completed — and Elton is the next flyhalf in line. “He knows our thinking and systems inside out and can slot in easily. We kick off against Australia in three weeks and should Damian Willemse not return to full fitness by then, Elton would be ready to play.”