WATCH: Springboks are excited to get ‘mature’ Canan Moodie in the mix

Johannesburg - When Canan Moodie takes to the field this weekend against the Wallabies, the Bulls backline player will become one of the youngest Springboks to make his debut in the history of South African rugby. Debutant Moodie will be 19 years, nine months and 29 days old when he starts for the Boks at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday (kick-off 11.30am, SA time), creeping ahead of the flyhalf Patrick Lambie, who was just a smidge over 20 when he made his debut against Ireland in 2010, but still older than Frans Steyn in the recent era.

The teenager was selected by Bok coach Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday in the starting XV on the right wing – a position that has become a bit of a poisoned chalice in recent months – replacing Warrick Gelant, who drops down to the bench for the upcoming Rugby Championship clash. The No 14 jumper has been worn by several individuals this season, including a handful of players that have been moved into the area during matches. That includes Cheslin Kolbe (injury), Kurt-Lee Arendse (injury and a four-match ban) and Jesse Kriel (injury); while Aphelele Fassi earlier this season, Gelant last weekend in that dismal loss to the self-same team, Lukhanyo Am when Kriel was KO’s at Ellis Park against the All Blacks earlier this month and even Kwagga Smith, have had to deputize there.

Moodie and Co will hope then that he will be able to bring some stability on that wing and have a breakout performance against Australia. He will no doubt be targeted by the Wallabies, who might bomb him with up-and-unders during the initial stages of the Test but they will do so at their own peril. The Young Turk – who will be nervous on Saturday – was expectational for the Bulls in the United Rugby Champions (URC) – whether at fullback or on the wing – and was pretty solid under the high-ball, while his counter-attacking could be breathtaking at times. His call-up to earn a first Test cap is well deserved and that was a sentiment shared by Nienaber at the team announcement.

“We are excited to get him in the mix,” Nienaber enthused. “He had an awesome season in the URC. We have followed him closely and we are excited to see him put his skillset into a Test match. “He has a month now with us, and we are really happy to see his progress within the team and how comfortable he has become. He is a very coachable guy and he obviously has the skills.

“When you work with him, you won’t say that he is a 19-year-old – he is very mature for his age. He has rugby maturity and a rugby brain on him.” Of course, the debate surrounding whether Moodie should be enjoying his debut this weekend instead of the popular Fassie, will no doubt continue to swirl around this week. It is generally believed that Fassi needs to work on his defensive frailties, and many will watch Moodie’s performance in that department keenly. Nevertheless, with the more attack-minded Damian Willemse at flyhalf and the Boks expected to employ a more expansive gameplan, Moodie’s talents could shine come Saturday.

