Following a tumultuous week in the lead-up to the kick-off of the Rugby World Cup (RWC), the SA Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has called for a solution to ongoing tug of war between the SABC and MutliChoice to broadcast Springboks matches. The SABC had to pay MutliChoice an amount of around R38 million for the broadcast rights to show all the Springboks games at the RWC. The rest of the matches in the RWC will only be available on pay TV SuperSport.

In fact, the agreement between SABC and MultiChoice was only made on Thursday, with the vast majority of the SA public wondering how they were going to watch Springboks matches at the RWC. It certainly was an embarrassing state of affairs for the broadcast issues to only be resolved at the 11th hour. Earlier on Friday, SABC Chief Operation Officer Ian Plaatjie even said that MultiChoice were guilty of bullying tactics.

Finding a solution Kodwa said: “I had made it clear that my interest with the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, and met with senior executives of the SABC, urging the public broadcaster to find a solution to this impasse with MultiChoice. “I reiterate my call for a permanent solution to be found, as we cannot find ourselves in this situation before major sporting events.”

The Siya Kolisi-led Springboks begin their title defence with their first Rugby World Cup Group A game against Scotland on Sunday in Marseille, France. Kick-off is at 5.45pm SA time.

Bring it back Bokke! Kodwa also wished the Springboks well at the tournament. “The Springboks represent the best of South Africa. They inspire national unity, and foster social cohesion and national identity. This was captured by President Nelson Mandela during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, where the Springboks were a key ingredient to his message of national unity. “The current Springboks represent this country’s diversity, and represent South African excellence with their performances.