Will Springbok captain Siya Kolisi become a Shark?

CAPE TOWN - Will Springbok captain Siya Kolisi become a Shark? After it was announced on Thursday that American investors MVM Holdings had acquired a controlling stake (51%) of the Sharks, it didn’t take long for Kolisi to be linked with a move to Durban. While the loose forward is contracted to Western Province and the Stormers until after the British & Irish Lions tour in July, he seems to be on the Sharks’ radar. MVM’s initial bid to buy into the Stormers and Western Province Rugby amounted to nothing after months of back-and-forth negotiations. The link is believed to be through Michael Yormark, the president of Roc Nation Sports International, who is also a member of the MVM leadership. Kolisi joined Roc Nation Sports after the World Cup in Japan.

MVM's leadership also includes Vincent Mai, an American investment tycoon from the Eastern Cape. It is believed that Mai has a strong relationship with Kolisi - the first recipient of the Vincent Mai Bursary Scheme, which led to the World Cup-winning skipper attending Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

Should Kolisi head to KwaZulu-Natal, it will be a major boost for the Sharks’ brand – a brand that’s naturally going to be a ‘bigger’ one should they succeed in luring the World Cup-winning captain.

In a statement released by the franchise, the Sharks said they believe that “Roc Nation will assist with the global expansion of the Sharks brand”, making their ambition of increasing their global footprint clear.

In a statement, Marco Masotti of MVM said: “The Sharks have a deep and wonderful history that can translate into a formidable global rugby brand.

“Our investment is designed to facilitate the expansion of the franchise through deep relationships with business people‚ financing sources and other sporting codes.

We believe that rugby provides a unique platform for character- and community-building.

“We intend to shine a global light on Durban and create opportunities for players from diverse backgrounds to become international stars.”

Should Kolisi join the Sharks, he will be one of a number of international players in the Sharks camp, with the likes S’bu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Curwin Bosch, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and the likes of prop Thomas du Toit.

