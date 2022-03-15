Stakeholders being kept informed of Jurie Roux, Stellenbosch developments, says Saru

Cape Town — SA Rugby’s review into the arbitration process of CEO Jurie Roux remains ongoing, the administrative body declared in a statement on Tuesday.
Roux has been locked in a protracted legal battle with his former employees, the University of Stellenbosch, into the misappropriation of funds during his tenure while in charge of the university’s finance department.
Roux was accused and found guilty of siphoning off and using unauthorised university funds between 2002 and 2010 for the Maties Rugby Club.
In December last year, upon being found guilty, he was ordered by the Arbitration Appeal Tribunal to pay back R37 million to the institution.
However, SA Rugby revealed on Tuesday that the legal process between Roux and the university remained ongoing, after an application to appeal the Tribunal’s decision was filed with the Western Cape Division of the High Court on March 3, in an effort to set aside the final arbitration, as well as the award of the Appeal Tribunal against him.
“Although Saru is not a party to the case,” the statement read, “we understand the public interest in the matter considering Roux’s position as CEO of Saru.
“Saru has sought and received the input from an eminent legal team throughout this matter, which is currently considering the recent developments. Key stakeholders of Saru are being kept informed of developments.”
Roux assumed the position of chief executive of Saru in 2013, and despite the legal concerns surrounding him, currently remains in the position.
It is believed that despite the negative optics of the case, Roux does not intend to resign from the position.
