Sharks’ partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation ’a bold approach’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - The Sharks’ ground-breaking deal with American consortium MVM Holdings has been consolidated by a partnership announcement with Roc Nation, one of the world’s leading marketing companies that promotes the likes of massive singing sensations in Rihanna and Shakira. The company was founded in 2008 by rapper legend Jay-Z and has offices in New York City, London, Nashville and Los Angeles, and it clearly has the expertise and marketing muscle to grow the Sharks into a global brand. In the deal formalised a fortnight ago between MVM and the Sharks, New York lawyer Marco Masotti showed he has the financial clout to take the Sharks to a new level and in Roc Nation he has the tool to exhibit the Sharks on the international stage. Sharks CEO, Eduard Coetzee, is understandably delighted to have the marketing pull of a huge international company. ALSO READ: Will Springbok captain Siya Kolisi become a Shark?

“Roc Nation is an internationally renowned brand and with their expertise and relationships in the international market, our vision of taking the Sharks brand to the world is very much on track,” Coetzee said.

“Working together with our team at the Sharks, Roc Nation will assist in growing our fan base in new territories and will ensure that our approach will always be of an international standard. We look forward to the sharing of minds, a bold approach, and the creativity that this partnership will produce, that will position us as the leading brand in world rugby”.

Michael Yormark, Co-CEO of Roc Nation, said: “Roc Nation is thrilled to embark on this unique partnership with the Sharks, supporting Ed to position the team as the premium rugby club in South Africa and around the world.

“We are confident that the Sharks will be the envy of the rugby world, attracting top players from around the globe.

“Success in this partnership is not just accomplishment on-field, but how we build upon the business structure to guarantee long-term sustainable success.”

IOL Sport