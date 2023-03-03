Durban - Curwin Bosch will captain the Sharks against the Stormers on Saturday while Aphelele Fassi is back from injury in a team that has been heavily overhauled following the defeat to Ulster. Fassi missed the Ulster game because of a rib injury and returns for the vital United Rugby Championship trip to the Cape but he will be on the wing, replacing Thaakir Abrahams, and that is because of the good form Boeta Chamberlain has been displaying at fullback since his own return from injury.

Bosch has been a new man since his comeback from a long-term injury and deserves a shot at leading the Sharks.

The front row is completely rejigged, with Dian Bleuler coming in for Ntuthuko Mchunu and Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs taking over from Dan Jooste and Carlü Sadie respectively. In the second row, Reniel Hugo makes way for Emile van Heerden, with Henco Venter replacing Dylan Richardson. Sharks – 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Gerbrant Grobler, 4 Emile van Heerden, 3 Hanro Jacobs, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Dian Bleuler.