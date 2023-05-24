Cape Town - It's hard to imagine, but veteran Stormers flanker Deon Fourie will face Munster for the very first time in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday when the two teams play in the Grand Final. Fourie (36) has never faced the Irish club, having missed both of his teams' defeats in the regular season over the last two years through injury.

After missing the semi-final against Connacht with a hamstring injury, Fourie will be a welcome boost for the final as the defending URC champions will look to grab a first win over Munster in Saturday's final (kick-off 6:30pm) at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town. "I think their record speaks for itself, especially this year, so it’ll be interesting," Fourie said on the Stormers website about facing Munster.

His battle with Irish veteran Peter O'Mahony could grab the headlines and the two internationals will definitely be in the limelight come Saturday. O'Mahony was a thorn in the Stormers' side in their last match in Cape Town, as his team ended the home side's long run of unbeaten games in front of their supporters.

"Peter O’Mahony is a fantastic player, he has been playing for Ireland for a long time, and he is amazing. "I don’t really see him as an out-and-out fetcher; a guy like Jack Morgan from last year, he was quite good, I think he won the (URC) award for the most turnovers last year. “But, O’Mahony, he’s just a nuisance at every ruck and sometimes he’ll get that poach, but he’s always just there and in your face and disrupting rucks. So that’ll be a nice challenge, trying to contain him."

Fourie and his fellow forwards will also have the imposing RG Snyman to contain. Along with O'Mahony, the World Cup-winning Springbok played an instrumental role in toppling the Stormers 26-24 in Cape Town. Fourie added that he's not sure if he has ever faced Snyman, but highlighted his all-round skills as a big threat to the Stormers. "He’s a massive human being, and his offload and running game is outstanding. For us to stop that will be a challenge. What he brings to that Munster side is an element of unpredictability."