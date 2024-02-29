Emmanuel Tshituka joins big brother Vincent in the Shark tank

The Sharks confirmed another of their poorly kept secrets on Thursday when they announced the signing of loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka for next season. After completing the signing of Jordan Hendrikse from the Lions on Wednesday, the Durban-based Sharks followed that up on Thursday with the announcement that the highly-rated Tshituka would also be heading to the shark tank.

A post shared by The Sharks (@sharksrugby) "Really super excited to be finally join you guys down there in Durban to part of the Sharks family. Massive honour and a privilege for myself and my family. We are honestly super excited," Tshituka said in a video to Sharks fans. "You guys have been unbelievable fans over the years and you always come out in numbers to fill up the shark tank. I really can't wait to be part of that."

In Durban, Tshituka will be reunited with his older brother Vincent, who made the same move from the Lions to the Sharks back in 2022. Both Tshituka and Hendrikse could be all on the field this weekdend when the Lions host the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.