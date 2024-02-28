Sharks confirm Jordan Hendrikse signing, expected to announce two more Springboks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sharks (@sharksrugby) The 2023/24 season saw the highly rated youngster lose his starting place in the Lions’ team to Sanele Nohamba, who himself made his name at the Sharks, but in the number 9 jersey. Hendrikse is expected to provide some competition to Curwin Bosch, who was once hailed as the “flyhalf messiah”, but has at times struggled to get going.

In Durban, Hendrikse will be reunited with his older brother, Springbok Rugby World Cup-winner Jaden. The two formed a deadly combination for Glenwood a couple of years ago, with many speculating they would go on to play Test rugby together. The Sharks are expected to announce three more signings throughout the day, with many expecting those to be World Cup-winners Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane, along with Lions’ Emmanuel Tshituka. The team hinted as much on social media when they posted four baby pictures of their new signings, and asking fans to guess their identities.