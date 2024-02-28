Sharks confirm Jordan Hendrikse signing, expected to announce two more Springboks

The Sharks confirmed the worst kept secret on Wednesday when they announced that flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse woud be joining the franchise from the Lions for the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship season.
Speculation has been rife over the last couple of weeks that the 22-year-old Glenwood old boy would be returning to Durban after a number of years away.
The 2023/24 season saw the highly rated youngster lose his starting place in the Lions’ team to Sanele Nohamba, who himself made his name at the Sharks, but in the number 9 jersey.
Hendrikse is expected to provide some competition to Curwin Bosch, who was once hailed as the “flyhalf messiah”, but has at times struggled to get going.
In Durban, Hendrikse will be reunited with his older brother, Springbok Rugby World Cup-winner Jaden. The two formed a deadly combination for Glenwood a couple of years ago, with many speculating they would go on to play Test rugby together.
The Sharks are expected to announce three more signings throughout the day, with many expecting those to be World Cup-winners Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane, along with Lions’ Emmanuel Tshituka.
The team hinted as much on social media when they posted four baby pictures of their new signings, and asking fans to guess their identities.
Esterhuizen made his name in the black and white jersey of the Sharks, playing for the Durban team from 2013 to 2020, when he secured a move to Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership.
Nyakane is also expected to make the move to Durban after spending two seasons in France with Racing 92, while Tshituka has been heavily speculated to follow how older brother Vincent to KwaZulu-Natal.
