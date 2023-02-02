Cape Town — Stormers youngster Marcel Theunissen will continue with the “donkey work” up front as long as his team requires it from him, but when there is a gap to take with the ball in hand, he will not shy away from running at it. Theunissen was one of a few stand-out performers for the Capetonians in their 35-5 drubbing by Ulster in a United Rugby Championship clash in Ireland at the weekend.

He was praised for his ball-carrying ability and ever-present showing on the field even by the foreign commentators, although they mistook him for injured teammate Junior Pokomela at first. Theunissen had to fill in for Pokomela who was injured before kick-off. He produced a performance that will give Stormers coach John Dobson and his assistants some food for thought for the rest of the season when it comes to the selection of loose forwards. The 23-year old said he felt good about his performance even though it’s never nice to be on the losing side.

“I enjoyed getting a bit of game time again although results did not go our way,” Theunissen said. “The way I played will give me some confidence going forward, there are a few good things that came out of it (the game). But there’s also a few areas that we could learn from which will make us better in the future.” With the Sharks waiting in Durban on Saturday, the Stormers can’t afford another defeat after their breathing room in second place on the URC standings was narrowed by Ulster. And, as Dobson always points out, home games and other matches in South Africa are vital to his team’s cause in the competition.

Both teams will be without their senior Springboks due to SA Rugby’s resting protocol, but the Stormers should get the likes of Deon Fourie, Manie Libbok, Joseph Dweba and Dan du Plessis back. Theunissen believes the Stormers should focus on their game plan against the Sharks. “Our defence systems need to be good and we have to stick to what we want to do and not fall for their game plan. If we work harder on the day, we will be able to get the victory,” Theunissen said.

The Stormers, meanwhile, announced that wing Leolin Zas extended his contract until 2026. The 27-year old, who made his debut for the Cape side in 2016, was the highest try-scorer in the inaugural season of the URC and helped the team to win the tournament. Before his injury this season, Zas scored three tries in eight matches. Dobson said he is pleased that he will be able to call on the wing’s services for the next three years at least. “Leolin is a deadly finisher, that much is obvious to anyone who has watched us play over the last year,” Dobson said in a statement.

Zas is equally happy to continue playing for the URC champions. “I already have so many fond memories in a Stormers jersey. I first played for this team when I was 19, and each time feels just as special as it did then. I am excited to see what we can still achieve together here and very happy to be part of that journey for the next three years,” Zas said. @Leighton_K