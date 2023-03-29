Racing92 include two Springboks in squad for Challenge Cup clash against Lions

Johannesburg — The good news is that the Lions won’t have to worry about Finn Russell this weekend but, on the flip side, they will possibly have to deal with the South African trio of Trevor Nyakane, Anton Bresler and Warrick Gellant.
The 28-man Racing92 squad that has travelled to South Africa to face the Johannesburg-based side at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm) for their EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 encounter, boasts impressive depth. The Lions, therefore, will have to be at their best and use every advantage they can find to overcome what will be a stern test of their recent form.
The Sky Blue and Whites head coach Laurent Travens can call on a matchday 23 that has vast Test-match experience, including Springboks Nyakane and Gellant. Other squad members with international experience include hooker Peniami Narisia of Fiji; Georgian prop Guran Gogichashvili; and loose-forwards Ibrahin Diallo, Wenceslas Lauret and Fabien Sanconnie – all Frenchmen.
In the backline, Travens can rely on internationals Ben Volavola of Fiji at No 10; centre Henry Chavancy of France, Argentine speedster Juan Imhoff and wing partner Christian Wade of England; with Frenchman Max Spring at fullback. Current France internationals Yoan Tanga and Geal Fickou did not make the trip.
Mercurial Scottish flyhalf Russell, who won high praise during the recent Six Nations campaign, will also not partake in the game. Nevertheless, Travens can select 15 of the players from this past weekend which guided the team to victory over cross-town rivals Stade 17-13 in the Paris Derby, and that could very much make up the spine of the matchday 23 on Saturday.
Racing 92 squad
Props: Guram Gogichasgvili, Biy Alo, Ali Oz, Trevor Nyakane,
Hookers: Thomas Moukoko, Jonathan Maiau, Peniami Narisia, Janick Tarrick
Locks: Anton Bresler, Cameron Woki
Loose-forwards: Maxime Baudonne, Anthime Hemery, Ibrahim Diallo, Wenceslas Lauret, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Fabian Sanconnie,
Scrumhalves: Nolann La Garrec
Flyhalves: Ben Volavola
Centres: Henry Chavancy, Olivier Klemenczak
Wings: Asaeli Tuivuaka, Juan Imhoff, Donovan Taofifenua, Christian Wade
Fullbacks: Warrick Gelant, Louis Dupichot, Max Spring
