Racing92 include two Springboks in squad for Challenge Cup clash against Lions

Johannesburg — The good news is that the Lions won’t have to worry about Finn Russell this weekend but, on the flip side, they will possibly have to deal with the South African trio of Trevor Nyakane, Anton Bresler and Warrick Gellant.

The 28-man Racing92 squad that has travelled to South Africa to face the Johannesburg-based side at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm) for their EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 encounter, boasts impressive depth. The Lions, therefore, will have to be at their best and use every advantage they can find to overcome what will be a stern test of their recent form.