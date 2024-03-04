Sharks’ Bongi Mbonambi apologises for behaviour towards referee Aimee Barrett-Theron

Sharks and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has apologised following his apparent rude exchange with referee Aimee Barrett-Theron during their United Rugby Championship loss to the Lions on the weekend. Mbonambi, who captained the Sharks on the day, had some words to say to referee Barrett-Theron to get clarification on a penalty she had awarded against his team.

Absolutely love this from referee Aimee Barrett-Theron. The way she commands respect from one of the most well known players in world rugby in Bongi Mbonambi is superb 👏 Aimee is a great referee who knows how to get captains to work with her! pic.twitter.com/ZJHurv8ng1 — Alex Lambe 🏉 (@RugbyLambo) March 3, 2024 Barrett-Theron was praised for the manner in which she dealt with the situation, with the experienced Springbok Rugby World Cup-winner criticised. On Monday, through a statement released by the Sharks, Mbonambi apologised for the incident.

“I am an all-in type of player, and sometimes my emotions get the better of me,” the 33-year-old Mbonambi, capped 67 times at Test level, said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sharks (@sharksrugby) “I have full respect for officials and the role they play within our sport.

“It was never my intention to come across as rude or difficult. I apologised to the referee at half time and meant absolutely no disrespect,” he concluded. In a viral clip posted on social media after the Sharks’ disappointing URC loss to the Lions, Barrett-Theron can be heard saying: “Bongi, may I speak please?