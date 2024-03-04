Sharks’ Bongi Mbonambi apologises for behaviour towards referee Aimee Barrett-Theron

Sharks and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has apologised following his apparent rude exchange with referee Aimee Barrett-Theron during their United Rugby Championship loss to the Lions on the weekend.
Mbonambi, who captained the Sharks on the day, had some words to say to referee Barrett-Theron to get clarification on a penalty she had awarded against his team.
Absolutely love this from referee Aimee Barrett-Theron. The way she commands respect from one of the most well known players in world rugby in Bongi Mbonambi is superb 👏 Aimee is a great referee who knows how to get captains to work with her! pic.twitter.com/ZJHurv8ng1— Alex Lambe 🏉 (@RugbyLambo) March 3, 2024
Barrett-Theron was praised for the manner in which she dealt with the situation, with the experienced Springbok Rugby World Cup-winner criticised.
On Monday, through a statement released by the Sharks, Mbonambi apologised for the incident.
“I am an all-in type of player, and sometimes my emotions get the better of me,” the 33-year-old Mbonambi, capped 67 times at Test level, said.
“I have full respect for officials and the role they play within our sport.
“It was never my intention to come across as rude or difficult. I apologised to the referee at half time and meant absolutely no disrespect,” he concluded.
In a viral clip posted on social media after the Sharks’ disappointing URC loss to the Lions, Barrett-Theron can be heard saying: “Bongi, may I speak please?
“Listen, I fully respect you and who you are, and I am well aware that all of your players have probably played more games than I have refereed in the URC.
“But we are on the same field, so if you could show me the same respect that I show you, that would be very much appreciated.”
IOL Sport