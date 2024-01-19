Sharks must prove they’ve turned the corner in Wales

The Sharks will only be able to say they have turned a page in their dismal season if they achieve back-to-back wins for the first time this weekend. After beating Oyonnax in their Challenge Cup match last Saturday, the Durban side now head to Wales, where they face the Dragons on Sunday night (7.30pm kick-off) looking to seal the top spot in their group.

Contrary to their struggles in the United Rugby Championship, the Sharks are only one win away from securing the top spot in their Challenge Cup pool, which will mean a more favourable draw in the knockouts. The good news for them is that they are not strangers to Rodney Parade in Newport, the home of the Welsh outfit, as they have faced their opponents there before.

Good memories Back in 2022 in the URC, the South Africans came away with a one-point win. The last time the Dragons faced the Sharks, it was not a pleasant visit to Durban as John Plumtree’s men scored a massive 69-14 win after a bad start to their season, where they went winless in the first five games.

After last weekend’s convincing 38-7 victory over Oyonnax, they look to have turned the corner. But they will only be able to really feel they are on the right track if they can win two games in a row. They haven’t achieved that feat this season, and getting that win away from home will be crucial for their confidence and winning momentum.

Discipline and decision-making remain crucial parts of their game that let them down. Even though they ran out comfortable victors over Oyonnax, a host of penalties, coupled with a late yellow card, saw their ill-discipline punished again. Had it been against a stronger side than the French club, things could have taken a different avenue for the Sharks in that match.

Testing conditions The conditions will also favour the home side as they are much more accustomed to it.

Rain and high winds are predicted for Sunday in Newport. That means the Sharks, in the absence of Plumtree – who is visiting his family in New Zealand – will most likely have to adapt their game plan. Their attacking play really came to the fore in Durban with some brilliant tries, where Springboks stars Ox Nche and Makazole Mapimpi both got doubles against Oyonnax. But it will be all about the tactical game come Sunday, looking at the weather prediction.

How they kick and when they kick, something Plumtree has spoken about before, will be crucial. Flyhalf Curwin Bosch will have to set the tone in the territory game with his big boot, and scrumhalves Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams can provide the necessary support. Their defensive effort will also be key, and keeping the big Welshmen from gaining metres on their carries. If the Sharks can somehow bag another win, it will give them more momentum going into the break before the Stormers travel to Durban around the middle of next month for their return coastal derby in the URC.