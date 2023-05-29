Steven Kitshoff’s bid for silverware ends in bittersweet Stormers farewell

Cape Town – When the final whistle went on Saturday, it was a bitter-sweet moment for Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff and left him with a tinge of regret. And the Western Province stalwart had to fight through the emotions and tears after his side fell short of clinching a consecutive United Rugby Championship (URC) title.

After a titanic battle, thanks to Munster dominating the opening half, the Irish side came away with the championship, beating the home side 19-14 in the DHL Stadium to prevent them from claiming a second successive crown in the tournament. Kitshoff gave his all on the field and received a standing ovation as he left, with another Stormers stalwart in Deon Fourie being the first to give him a bear hug after he crossed the line towards the replacements bench.

"When the final whistle went, I was fighting to hold the tears back," the Ulster-bound Springbok prop said. "It almost felt like it shouldn't have happened like this. We were totally in control in the second half, and they scrambled to keep us out. The result was disappointing, but what made me proud was our mission this season: to get Cape Town smiling.

"The guys showed throughout the URC, even with tough games away from home, that they will put their hand up. This showed growth, mentally and physically. "Guys started to understand more how rugby in the Northern Hemisphere works. What made me proud is that the guys took control from day one of the season and stepped into their roles. "We worked to get to this point, the loss was very disappointing, but we are proud of this season we had. We could've lost the quarters to the Bulls, but the guys showed guts and determination to take things to the final.”

And it will take some time for Kitshoff and his teammates to get over the disappointment of the loss, but the captain believes the bonds and friendships they formed over the past two seasons will always be special. He is now bracing to be at the receiving end of the renowned Stormers scrum when he plays them in Cape Town next year, or if the Cape side travels to Belfast for a match. Kitshoff joked that he had already made a gentleman's agreement with fellow Bok Frans Malherbe to take things easy on each other over the next two seasons.

The ever-ready Stormers coach John Dobson quickly chirped back that he will start the other tight head, Neethling Fouché, in that game to give Kitshoff all his days in the scrum.

"They are coming for you," Dobson said to Kitshoff with a big laugh. The Stormers captain said his teammates can be proud of their achievements despite the final loss. "But it is tough to leave this awesome union on this note," Kitshoff closed off. "The guys can be proud. They can look forward to next season. I will be looking forward to playing the Stormers, I know it's going to be a tough game.

"I am proud of the Stormers and proud to be associated with such an awesome brand and club for so many years." @Leighton_K