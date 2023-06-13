WATCH: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi set for return to rugby after signing for Sharks

Cape Town - Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi is officially back on the rugby field with the Sharks after his suspension for using a prohibited substance is coming to an end. The Durban side on Tuesday morning announced that Dyantyi has joined them, with the speedster, saying he is "excited" to be back after being in the coastal city for a bit waiting for his ban to be over in August.

The former Lions star was banned for four years back in 2019 after he failed to prove that he was unknowingly exposed to the substances after being tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone, and LGD-4033. The positive result came while he was in camp with the Springboks, and the winger, who had set the field alight after his debut in 2018, subsequently missed out on selection for the 2019 World Cup that the Boks won in Japan.

It’s official ✍️, welcome @aphiweQ04 to #OurSharks family. #FearTheFin pic.twitter.com/2IvBCdWfiv — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) June 13, 2023 Dyantyi, then 26, maintained that he was innocent and got it from a friend's water bottle in the gym. He is now ready to put that chapter behind him as he served almost all of his suspension, and the 28-year-old wants to make a memorable comeback to the rugby field when he gets the chance.

"More than anything, I am just excited to be back," Dyantyi said on the Sharks' Instagram after the team announced his signing. "I just trust that everyone around is as excited as I am to see what I can do. I only promise to give my best for the jersey. I have been in Durban for quite some time and have kind of seen what the Sharks mean to the people. I just want to contribute to that. I've seen the pride that the people have.

"I would like to honour that in all that I do and for the fans to see that reflected in what I do on the field.” Dyantyi represented the Springboks 13 times and scored six tries including a couple against Argentina and the All Blacks in the 2018 Rugby Championship tournament.