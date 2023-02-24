WATCH: Stormers show Formula E drivers a thing or two about rugby ahead of Cape Town ePrix

Cape Town – Ahead of making history this weekend with the first-ever Formula E World Championship race in Cape Town on Saturday, seven drivers swapped helmets for rugby balls and joined the Stormers squad for a traditional South African rugby experience on Clifton 4th Beach. The Stormers players took time out from training ahead of their much anticipated United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks at the DHL Stadium. The Cape side coached the drivers in kicking and passing challenges. Being professional athletes, their competitive spirit was on show as the drivers were lifted by Stormers forwards in a full line-out practice complete with attempted steals.

ALSO READ: Five things to know about Formula E and the Cape Town ePrix South Africa’s only Formula E driver, Kelvin van der Linde, Envision Racing teammates Sébastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy; NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and René Rast; Maserati MSG Racing’s Maximilian Günther and NIO 333 Racing’s Sérgio Sette Câmara, took part in the fun-filled beach action, watched by dozens of surprised beach-going fans against the backdrop of the Twelve Apostles peaks. Jake Hughes of NEOM MCLAREN with Cape Town Stormers Rugby players at Clifton beach at Camp’s Bay during a beach rugby session. Photo: Supplied After their "rigorous" training session, the drivers swapped stories with players Stormers players Seabelo Senatla, Joseph Dweba, Alistair Vermaak, Scarra Ntubeni and Herschel Jantjies, while enjoying some traditional boerewors rolls at the Clifton Lifesaving Club.

“As the DHL Stormers, one of our team’s missions is to make Cape Town smile – and that includes making visitors to Cape Town smile. It was great fun and a privilege for some of our team to spend time with the Formula E drivers and to share a few of their rugby skills, as well as a few laughs.” This weekend marks the inaugural Cape Town ePrix, with motorsport fans set to see the new GEN3 cars on the track.The vehicles are said to be the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built. IOL Sport