Al Ahly set to be without Pitso Mosimane for Club World Cup after testing positive for Covid-19 - reports

Johannesburg - Al Ahly has suffered a massive blow in their preparations ahead of the start of the delayed 2021 Club World Cup after coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After being crowned African kings last term, Ahly will be the continental flag bearers in the global showpiece in the Middle East. However, they are set to be without their leader in their opener against C.F Monterrey on Saturday afternoon.

This comes after Egyptian sports website KingFut.Com, tweeted on Wednesday morning that “Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for COVID-19” - although that was yet to be confirmed by the Eagles on their social media platforms. ALSO READ: Manqoba Mngqithi says Pitso Mosimane was ’cheated by Fifa’ after losing out on top coaching award Mosimane's absence will be greatly felt in the opening game of the Club World Cup, given the fact that Ahly will be eager to start the showpiece on a high note in their bid to bag their first ever gold medal in the competition after 11 qualifications.

Last season, Mosimane’s men, though, walked away with a bronze medal after finishing third - having beaten Palmeiras 3-2 in the lottery of penalty shootouts after the game ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time out in Doha. Meanwhile, South Africans will not only be rooting for Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the competition, given the fact that Thulani Serero will also represent the nation when he plays for UAE champions Al Jazira who’ll face Pirates in their opener on Thursday. @MihlaliBaleka